//Arrest made in Valdosta vehicle break-in

A Valdosta man was arrested after breaking into a vehicle parked at an Ashley St. restaurant.

Release:

Offender: Ron A. Morgan, African American male, age 52, resident of Valdosta

On February 8, 2022, at approximately 12:39 am, a Patrol Sergeant with Valdosta Police Department was patrolling the 900 block of North Ashely Street when he heard a vehicle alarm. He located the vehicle in the parking lot of Margaronas Mexican Restaurant (907 N Ashley St). When approaching the vehicle the officer noticed a subject, later identified as Ron Morgan standing near the vehicle. Morgan was holding a hammer and several other items. Morgan attempted to run away, but after a brief foot pursuit, he was captured and detained.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been broken into and several miscellaneous items had been stolen from the vehicle.

During this investigation, Morgan intentionally spit on an officer and refused to identify himself. Morgan was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with:

Theft by Entering Automobile (Felony);

Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (Misdemeanor);

Simple Battery on a Peace Officer (Misdemeanor);

Loitering and Prowling (Misdemeanor); and

Possession of Tools for a Commission of a Crime (Felony).

“This Sergeant did a fantastic job investigating this case and getting the offender off of the streets of Valdosta. We want to continue to remind everyone, do not leave valuables in unattended vehicles”. Captain Scottie Johns.