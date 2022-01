Share with friends











Picture: Chief Leslie Manahan of Valdosta Police Department and W.G. Nunn Jr. Police Chief Kennedi Johnson

Release:

W.G. Nunn Elementary School works hard to engage in community service throughout the Valdosta area.

W.G. Nunn Junior Police recently participated in the National Faith and Blue Community Day at Scott Park. The Faith and Blue event aims to promote a positive relationship between law enforcement agencies and the community.