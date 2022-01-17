//Valdosta Tree Commission hosting tree giveaway

Share with friends











The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant. The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) and the Georgia Tree Council (GTC), working in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, provided grant funds to multiple counties effected by Hurricane Michael. The purpose is to help restore the many environmental, economic and social health benefits that trees provided in the storm-struck Georgia communities. This program hopes to continue efforts to reestablish the community tree canopy by providing free trees for residents to plant around their homes.

The trees will be in 5-gallon containers and consist of various species and sizes at maturity (over-story, mid-story, and understory). GFC will provide educational materials such as flyers detailing species information, links to instructional planting videos, and other tree care information that can be provided to homeowners and residents.



Quantities are limited:

Swamp White Oak

Shumard Oak

Black Tupelo “Black Gum”

Chinese Pistache

Florida Maple

Frontier Elm

Little Gem Magnolia

Carolina Sapphire Cypress

Forest Pansy Redbud

Natchez Crape myrtle

Tree requests should be made to the Valdosta Tree Commission and postmarked by February 7th to Amy Hall, c/o Valdosta Tree Commission, PO Box 1125, Valdosta, GA 31603. Please include your phone number and what trees you would like to order. If requesting multiple trees, please list in the order of preference. The Tree Commission will call you the week of pickup to remind you of the pickup time and confirm your tree order. Trees may be picked up at Wiregrass

Georgia Technical College Horticulture Program Greenhouses, 4089 Val Tech Road, Valdosta, GA 31602, on Saturday, February 19th, 2022 from 9:00 am-11:00 am.

For additional information, call Amy Hall 229-561-5173 or Starr Page 229-251-0792.