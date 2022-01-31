//Valdosta man arrested for Kidnapping, Burglary

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, GA – Jabarri Brown of Valdosta was arrested by police on charges of kidnapping, burglary, and obstruction following an incident on January 27, 2022.

Release:

Arrested: Jabarri Brown, African American male, 27 years of age, Valdosta resident

On January 27, 2022, at approximately 2:45 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of East Brookwood Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report a domestic dispute in progress. When the first officer arrived on the scene, he could hear a disturbance in the residence and a female crying. The officer could not get anyone to come to the front door and while checking the residence, through a bedroom window, he observed a male, later identified as Jabarri Brown, pacing back and forth. Brown would not comply with the officer’s orders to come out of the residence. Several other patrol officers responded to the residence. As the officers arrived on the scene, a female victim ran out of the house straight to the patrol officers. She reported to patrol officers that Brown had forced his way into her residence, but she was able to run out of the house through the front door. Brown followed her until he was able to catch her. He then forcibly took her back into her house, against her will. Brown tried to hold her against a wall to keep her quiet when the officers arrived on the scene.

Officers went into the residence and found Brown hiding in a bedroom. Brown refused to cooperate with the officers who gave him verbal commands to comply, but he continued to physically resist them. Brown was eventually placed in handcuffs, but he refused to walk out of the house while kicking at officers. Officers had to physically carry Brown out of the house.

Brown was taken to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being charged with:

Burglary-felony;

Kidnapping-felony; and

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Brown also had other active warrants at the time of his arrest.

“This was excellent work by the officers in our department. When the first officer arrived on the scene, he quickly realized that there was a major situation occurring and he requested more assistance. Our officers worked as a team to ensure the safety of the victim and to take the offender into custody, without anyone being injured.” Chief Leslie Manahan