//Valdosta man arrested after pointing gun inside convenience store

VALDOSTA, GA – 39-year-old Carlos Mathis was arrested after pointing a gun at another man inside a convenience store on East Hill Avenue in Valdosta.

Release:

Arrested: Carlos Mathis, African American male, 39 years of age, Valdosta resident

On January 15, 2022, at approximately 1:04 am., Valdosta Patrol Officers and Detectives responded to a convenience store in the area of the 600 block of East Hill Avenue, after citizens called 911 to report seeing a subject in the store with a handgun displayed, while another person in the store had his hands up in the air. As officers arrived on the scene, they were advised that the offender, later identified as Carlos Mathis, had been talking to a person in the store. During their conversation, Mathis presented a handgun and the other male put his hands up in the air. Mathis then walked out of the store. An officer found Mathis on the side of the store and took him into custody without incident. Officers located the handgun Mathis had, in the dumpster beside where he was located. Officers watched the surveillance video from the store and verified that Mathis had thrown his gun into the dumpster. Officers spoke with the individual who was observed with his hands up, and he confirmed that Mathis pointed a gun at him, but he did not want to prosecute Mathis.

Mathis was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with an active arrest warrant through Lowndes County. Mathis was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

“This was outstanding work by our responding officers, who arrived on the scene quickly before Mathis was able to leave the area. They investigated the case thoroughly and recovered the handgun that was used.” Chief Leslie Manahan