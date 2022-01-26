//SGMC welcomes Director of Annual Giving

Share with friends











The new Director of Annual Giving will oversee giving events and various giving programs for the SGMC Foundation.

Release:

South Georgia Medical Center announces Hilary Willis as the Director of Annual Giving.

In this role, Willis will oversee annual giving events and campaigns, marketing and communications, and various giving programs for the SGMC Foundation. Willis most recently served as the Assistant Director of Annual Giving at Valdosta State University’s Foundation.

Willis has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Speech Communication with an emphasis in Public Relations, as well as a Masters of Public Administration in Public Policy, from Valdosta State University. She serves on the Leadership Lowndes Board of Trustees and is an Alpha Delta Pi Sorority Advisor.

“I am excited to bring my knowledge, skills, and hard-working attitude to the wonderful team at SGMC and for the opportunity to continue to build relationships within our community,” said Willis. “I truly believe in the mission of SGMC and look forward to what the Foundation can accomplish to help the organization meet its goals.”

Willis is married to Jeremy and they have a son, Jude, and a daughter on the way.

To learn more about the SGMC Foundation, visit sgmcfoundation.org.