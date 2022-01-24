//NMS 7th grade boys basketball wins Big 5 Championship

Share with friends











J.L. Newbern Middle School defeat VMS in the Big 5 Basketball Championship to finish their perfect season (14-0).

J.L. Newbern Middle School hosted the 2022 Big 5 Basketball Championship on Thursday, January 20.

The NMS 7th Grade Boys Team was ranked #1 with a record of 13-0 going into the game against #2 Valdosta Middle School with a record of 12-1.

NMS came out on top winning the Big 5 Championship ultimately putting the crown on their perfect season (14-0). Congratulations to Coach Bruce Francis, all of the student athletes and the NMS Basketball Cheerleaders.