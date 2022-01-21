//Lowndes Co. Commissioner sworn in to Workers’ Compensation Board of Trustees

Share with friends











Lowndes County Commissioner to serve on the ACCG’s Group Self-Insurance Workers’ Compensation Fund Board of Trustees.

Lowndes County Commissioner Demarcus Marshall was recently reappointed and sworn in to serve on the ACCG – Group Self-Insurance Workers’ Compensation Fund (ACCG-GSIWCF). ACCG-GSIWCF provides workers’ compensation insurance to more Georgia county governments than all other insurers combined and manages assets of approximately $246 million. Since 1985, the program has returned more than $108 million in dividends to the membership.

“ACCG’s service program board members are entrusted with the stewardship of the assets and management of the association’s various programs,” said Executive Director Dave Wills. “The success of those programs is attributed to the guidance provided by Board members, and we are thankful for their continued commitment to serve Georgia’s counties and ACCG.”

Commissioner Marshall is a native of Lowndes County and serves District 4. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army. Commissioner Marshall has served in and led several civic organizations within the Valdosta/Lowndes County community for over 20 years. Currently, he works for the City of Valdosta. He also teaches in Valdosta State University’s Department of Political Science for the Master of Public Administration program.

Commissioner Marshall is a graduate of Valdosta State University with a Bachelor in Philosophy and Masters in Public Administration. He earned a PhD in Public Policy and Administration from Walden University. He is a designated certified county commissioner with the Carl Vinson Institute of Government, UGA. He holds memberships in the American Public Works Association, American Legion, Valdosta Lodge No. 19 (Prince Hall Affiliated), Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Ossipe Temple #65 (Shriners), and AASR PHA 33 ͦ.

“It is a pleasure and honor to serve on the Board of Trustees for ACCG-GSIWCF,” said Demarcus Marshall, Lowndes County Board of Commissioner, District 4. “I am able to assist county governments and employees throughout Georgia in being compensated, remaining employable, policy-making, and adhering to the best workplace safety practices. We work and participate in studies with other organizations such as the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association in understanding PTSD among our deputies and public safety employees within our counties”.

Over the years, we have implemented membership rebates and safety grants for county governments worth thousands of dollars; to which, Lowndes County has directly benefited from as a participating county.”

Commissioner Marshall is married to Regina Marshall and has three children (Drew, Merideth, and Ashlyn). In addition, they are members of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Lowndes County.

