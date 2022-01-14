//Citizen complaints lead Valdosta police to drug, firearm arrest

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, GA – Valdosta police arrest Lekendrick Burch after a search warrant leads to drugs and guns.

Release:

Arrested: Lekendrick Burch, African American male, 28 years of age, Valdosta resident

On January 13, 2022, Narcotics Detectives and officers with the Power Squad, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of Lilly Street. Detectives had received numerous complaints from citizens in the area about possible narcotics activity occurring at the residence.

During the search, detectives seized over 235 grams of marijuana, which was packaged for sales and distribution, 74 pills of MDMA (methamphetamine), two handguns, and one AR pistol.

The resident, Lekendrick Burch, was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;

Possession of schedule II (methamphetamine);

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony;

Possession of schedule II with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school; and

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school.

“We are thankful for the citizens that came forward with the information on this residence because they did not want this activity in their neighborhood. Our officers and detectives did an excellent job to get these narcotics and firearms off the street.” Chief Leslie Manahan