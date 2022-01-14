Share with friends











CBC Bank Welcomes Rex Dorsey as Assistant Vice President and Mortgage Loan Officer of Commercial Banking Company.

Sponsored Post:

Rex Dorsey – Assistant Vice President and Mortgage Loan Officer of Commercial Banking Company

President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Warren, is excited to welcome Rex Dorsey to the CBC Bank team as the new Mortgage Loan Officer and Assistant Vice President. Rex has over 6 years of experience in lending, most recently as a commercial lender with Southern Georgia Regional Commission specializing in SBA and other government lending programs.

“We are excited to have Rex on the CBC Bank lending team,” said Warren. “Rex’s family has a longstanding history of banking in this community. His experience coupled with his deeply rooted connection to South Georgia make Rex a perfect fit for the CBC Bank Mortgage team.” In his role as Mortgage Loan Officer, Rex will be responsible for leading our mortgage team and helping our customers through the home-buying process.

Dorsey states, “As a South Georgia native, I understand the value that CBC Bank Mortgage brings to our community and I look forward to helping our customers make South Georgia home as well.

Whether you want to buy a home or build your own, I would be happy to help you navigate the road to achieving your goals.”

Rex holds a BBA in Management from Valdosta State University’s Langdale College of Business. He is an active member of the community, currently volunteering with the Special Olympics of Georgia and has previously served on committees for both fundraising and games events held in the Valdosta area. He is an active member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church where he also serves on various committees.

About CBC Bank

CBC Bank was established in 1929 as a state charted bank in Hahira, Georgia. The bank quickly gaining a reputation as a solid financial institution and has since expanded into Valdosta, Tifton, and Moultrie. We pride ourselves on being a truly community bank, understanding the needs of our local people. We have, and will continue to be, committed to building relationships with our customers and our community across South Georgia. To learn more about CBC Bank, please visit www.cbcbank.com or call us at 229-242-7600.