//Wild Adventures launches family-friendly New Years event

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia, is ringing in the New Year with a celebration aimed at bringing families together without keeping them up too late.

“Our new Family First Night event provides families with all the fun and excitement of a big New Year’s Eve celebration, including great food, party favors and reserved VIP seating for a spectacular fireworks display,” said Patrick Pearson, director of sales and marketing.

The event begins at noon on Dec. 31. Participating families can pick up their celebration packets, which will include noisemakers and other party supplies, as well as a voucher for a free 5×7 photo, at The Clubhouse.

“After spending the afternoon enjoying our rides, shows and animal attractions our Family First Night guests get access to an All-You-Can-Eat New Year’s feast with pot roast, chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, ice cream and more, including unlimited soda,” said Pearson.

The Family First Night feast begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse, followed by a fireworks display at 8 p.m., with reserved seating available around the lake in the park’s center.

Family First Night on Dec. 31 is available to guests as an admission add-on or as part of a package deal that includes discounted admission. Tickets are only available online at WildAdventures.com and are limited to the first 100 people.

The New Years Fireworks Spectacular is available to all guests with park admission or a Season Pass on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Wild Adventures Christmas continues select days now through January 2 with over a million lights, a 5-story animated Christmas tree, new shows and seasonal treats available throughout the park.

Wild Adventures Christmas is included with park admission or a Season Pass. All children born between 2017 and 2019 are eligible for free admission with a Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass, which is available now at WildAdventures.com/PreK.

Visit WildAdventures.com for more information on Family First Night, Wild Adventures Christmas, 2022 Season Passes, or the Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass.

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located off Interstate 75 halfway between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla., is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year, and Splash Island Waterpark, which was named one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. In the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo, Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.