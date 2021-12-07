//Valdosta resident finds burglar in dining room

Share with friends











Release:

Offender: Thomas, Cedell, African American male, age 43, resident of Valdosta

On December 1, 2021 at approximately 11:00 am, officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to Loganberry Circle after E911 received a call from a citizen stating a subject, later identified as Cedell Thomas had broken into her residence. The victim related she arrived home to find the door to her residence busted in. When she entered the home she observed Thomas, who she did not know, standing in her dining room. Responding officers surrounded the area and was able to locate and detain Thomas, who had fled from the scene. The investigation revealed Thomas had stolen several items from the home, most of which was recovered by the officers.

Thomas was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with burglary (felony).

“The resident quickly contacting E911 with a detailed description of the offender led to officers being able to arrest this offender before he could flee the area. The officers did a great job working together to apprehend this subject.” Captain Scottie Johns