//Valdosta armed robbery leads to vehicle pursuit, arrest

Release:

Offender: Houston, Antwan J, African American male, age 20, resident of Valdosta

On December 26, 2021, at approximately 11 pm., officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to Walgreens in the 2800 block of North Ashley Street, after a citizen called 911 to report that a victim had been robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot. Officers were advised that the offender, later identified as Antwan Houston, approached the victim while brandishing a handgun, and demanded property from her. Officers were advised that Houston had taken the victim’s vehicle and he left the scene traveling north on Ashley Street. Officers received a detailed description of the victim’s vehicle.

An officer responding to the robbery observed the stolen vehicle traveling north on North Valdosta Road at a high rate of speed and turned around to get behind it.

A Trooper with Georgia State Patrol attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Houston refused to stop. After a short vehicle pursuit, Houston wrecked the vehicle then he fled on foot.

Valdosta Police Officers, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Georgia State Patrol Troopers worked together to search for Houston. He was located in the backyard of a residence and was taken into custody without incident by deputies. The handgun that Houston used during the robbery was recovered.

Houston was transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with: Armed Robbery (Felony), Possession of a Gun During the Commission of a Crime (Felony)’ and Hijacking a Vehicle (Felony).

“I am proud of the working relationship that our local law enforcement agencies have with each other. This was truly a team effort to ensure that this dangerous subject was taken off the streets without anyone getting injured.” Chief Leslie Manahan