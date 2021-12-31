//Fatal traffic accident in Valdosta

Share with friends











Release:

Arrested: Terriance Neloms, African American male 27 years of age, Valdosta resident

Victim: Eric Crews, African American male, 37 years of age, Valdosta resident

On December 27, 2021, at approximately 10:38 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer observed a vehicle in the 900 block of North Lee Street, with defective equipment. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was being driven by Terriance Neloms. Neloms turned east on East Force Street and refused to stop for the officer. The officer discontinued the attempted traffic stop. Neloms continued to drive reckless as he turned south on Myrtle Street. As the vehicle Neloms was driving crossed East Gordon Street, he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle flipped several times and rolled to a stop in the front yard of a residence in the 800 block of Myrtle Street.

A passenger in the vehicle, Eric Crews, was not wearing his seatbelt and he was ejected from the vehicle. Officers responded to the accident scene and immediately began to render aid to Crews, until Emergency Medical Personnel arrived on scene and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center. Crews was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Officers located Neloms’ 7-year-old child in the vehicle and she as not injured. There was also another passenger who was not injured.

Neloms was taken into custody and transported to Lowndes County Jail for fleeing and attempting to elude-felony and reckless conduct-misdemeanor.

The Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the accident scene and are still actively investigating the case. Further charges will be forthcoming.

If anyone has any further information, please contact the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2606, or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.