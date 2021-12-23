//Ameris Bank announces new Valdosta Market President

Share with friends











Release:

Ameris Bank announces the addition of Will Moore as the market president for Valdosta. In this role, Moore will report to Regional President and Executive Vice President Michael Lee and work closely with the businesses and individuals in the Valdosta area to understand and meet their financial objectives.

“Will brings extensive commercial lending and bank management experience to Ameris, as well as a passion for his community,” Lee said. “I am confident he will help local businesses and families achieve financial peace of mind.”

Prior to joining Ameris, Moore served as the senior lending officer at Guardian Bank and has more than a decade of industry experience. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics from Valdosta State University and is also an alumnus of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

Moore is a member of the Rotary Club of Valdosta, Leadership Lowndes Class of 2018, the Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia and serves as treasurer of the Georgia Sheriff’s Boys Ranch in Hahira. He also supports the banking industry as a member of the Georgia Bankers Association’s Rural Development and Agriculture Committee as well as the Senior Lender Roundtable.

“I am thrilled to join the Ameris Bank team,” Moore said. “It’s an exciting time of growth and opportunity for Ameris and this community. I look forward to serving my neighbors here in Valdosta and introducing more people and businesses to the bank’s culture of personalized service.”