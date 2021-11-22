//VPD investigating shooting of 17-year-old female

Share with friends











Release:

On November 20, 2021, at approximately 5:10 am., a citizen called E911 to report a shooting at the intersection of West Gordon Street and Lankford Drive. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 17-year-old female in the road with gunshot wounds. Officers and citizens attempted to provide first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the scene and are conducting a homicide investigation.

Detectives have identified a person of interest in this case and the investigation shows that this is an isolated incident.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, no further information will be provided at this time.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the tip line at 229-293-3091.