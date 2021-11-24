//VFD holds ‘Child Car Seat Check’ Event

Share with friends











Release:

On Friday, November 19, the Valdosta Fire Department partnered with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and the Georgia Department of Public Health to host a Car Seat Check Event. The program educates the public on proper car seat installation. Residents were able to drive through the check stations and receive one-on-one demonstrations from certified car seat technicians. The event was held at the former Valdosta High School campus.

“Events like these are important because improper installation of car seats can result in significant injury or death in the event of a car accident,” said Fire Safety Educator Sherina Ferrell. “We are able to walk the parent or guardian through how to install the car seat and answer any questions that they may have.”

As part of their community risk reduction efforts, VFD participates in the Child Seat Safety Program, where firefighters are certified to train parents to safely install car seats in vehicles. Recently, six firefighters took the course to become certified and utilized this event to build on the skills they had learned.

Correct car seat installation is a common area of uncertainty for many new parents. On average, three out of four car seats are installed incorrectly. When installing a car or booster seat, it is essential to refer to the manufacturer’s directions. The type of seat and its positioning is determined by the height and weight of your child.

If you are unsure if your car seat is correctly installed, you can call VFD at 229-333-1836 and set up an appointment to practice with a technician.