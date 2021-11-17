//17-year-old sought for Valdosta Felony Murder

Share with friends











Release:

Offender: Kendrick Mitchell, African American male, 17 years of age, Valdosta resident

Victim: DaNedra Sessoms, 17 years of age, Valdosta resident

On November 20, 2021, at approximately 5:10 am., a citizen called E911 to report a shooting at the intersection of West Gordon Street and Lankford Drive. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 17-year-old female, identified as DaNedra Sessoms, in the road with gunshot wounds. Officers and citizens attempted to provide first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Information received on the scene identified Kendrick Mitchell, who was known to Sessoms, as the person who had shot her. After shooting Sessoms, Mitchell fled the scene in a vehicle, which he quickly abandoned. He then ran from the area on foot.

On November 20, 2021, Valdosta Police Department detectives obtained arrest warrants for Mitchell on the following charges:

Felony murder;

Aggravated assault-felony; and

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime-felony.

At this time Mitchell’s location is unknown, and we are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Miss Sessoms’ family, while they grieve the loss of this young lady who had her life ahead of her.” Chief Leslie Manahan

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mitchell, please call 911.