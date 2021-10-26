//Vikings travel to Kingsland for final regular season game, tickets available

Share with friends











Release:

With the Victory over Colquitt our Vikings are the 2021 Region 1-7A Champions. On Friday October 29, 2021 the Vikings travel to Kingsland, GA for our regular season final game. With a victory Lowndes will complete their region schedule undefeated. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Chris Gilman Stadium located at 6300 Laurel Island Parkway in Kingsland, GA 31548.

Tickets for this game will be available from the Viking ticket office and at the Touchdown Club meeting. General admission tickets are $8 each. Tickets will go on sale at the Touchdown Club and Coaches Show on Monday night. The meeting/show is held at the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant on North Valdosta Road beginning at 6:30 pm.

The ticket office is closed on Monday. The ticket office hours this week are Tuesday – Thursday from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday from 9:00 am till Noon. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!