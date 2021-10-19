//Vikings to face Packers at Martin Stadium

Share with friends











On Friday October 22, 2021 our Vikings will host the Colquitt County High School Packers in a key Region 1-7A football game. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.

Tickets for this game will be available from the Viking ticket office. Reserved seats are available on both the home and visitor side of the stadium. Tickets are $10 each per reserve seat and all fans except babies in arms must have a ticket.

The ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday from 9:00 am till Noon. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!