//Valdosta police warn of catalytic converter thefts

Recently the Valdosta Police Department has received several reports of catalytic converter thefts. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), catalytic converter thefts have seen a significant increase across the country since March of 2020, the start of the global pandemic.



A catalytic converter is a device that looks like a small muffler along with the exhaust system that is designed to convert the environmentally hazardous exhaust emitted by an engine into less harmful gasses. Catalytic converters are attractive to thieves as recyclers will typically pay $50 to $250 per catalytic converter.

Here are a few tips that can help reduce the likelihood of the theft of your catalytic converter:

Park in a garage or secured parking area. Install a bright, motion-sensor light to dissuade potential thieves. Park fleet vehicles in secured, alarmed, and well-lit areas that are under video surveillance. Always lock vehicles and set alarms.

“We hope that by providing these tips to the citizens of Valdosta, we can prevent further incidents of this nature.” Lieutenant Sabrina Smith