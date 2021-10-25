//Taylor Named Finalist for Georgia Superintendent of the Year

Share with friends











Release:

Congratulations to Wes Taylor, Superintendent of Lowndes County Schools, on being named a state finalist for the 2022 Superintendent of the Year for the state of Georgia. The Georgia School Superintendents Association (GSSA) announced four state finalists on Wednesday.

Each year the Georgia’s superintendent professional organization (GSSA) calls for and accepts Superintendent of the Year (SOY) nominations from local school boards, Regional Education Service Agencies, business organizations and communities, and education colleagues from all over the state of Georgia. The four finalists were selected from these nominations and they will now compete to be named a single winner and the sole state school superintendent of the year for the state of Georgia. The announcement will be made at the Georgia School Board Association and Georgia School Superintendent Association annual conference on December 2, 2021.

Georgia’s four finalists are Dr. Jason Branch, superintendent of Oconee County Schools, Dr. Noris Price, superintendent of Baldwin County Schools, Steve Smith, superintendent of Bleckly County Schools and Wes Taylor, superintendent of Lowndes County Schools. Each finalist has been singled out for their leadership abilities and their excellent skillset in working with their boards, staff, and local communities. Having outstanding communication skills seems to be a theme amongst this distinguished group of experienced educational leaders. They all face challenges and do so with high integrity. They have risen to the top of their profession for a very good reason. They all strive to create a kinetic and innovative educational environment for students to be successful. They have displayed such key leadership characteristics to be recognized with this state honor!