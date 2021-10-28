//St. John volleyball team donates to local animal rescue organization

Share with friends











Photo: SJCS Principal Vito Pellitteri presents a check for $2,600 to USA Rescue Team volunteer Cindy Moses.

Release:

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) volleyball team recently raised donations for a local organization. During their home game, the volleyball team collected donations to benefit a local group of USA Rescue Team, an animal rescue organization. The team presented a check to the organization for $2,600 in memory of SJCS mom Stephanie Nelson. “The girls had such a great season and played every game with all their hearts,” said SJCS Athletic Director Lauren Evans. “They wanted to support one of their teammates with this great opportunity to honor the memory of her mother.”

“We are so proud of the initiative our volleyball team took to collect donations to support a location organization,” said SJCS Principal Vito Pellitteri. “SJCS students are always looking for opportunities to help the community and this is just another example of that.”

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School:

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.