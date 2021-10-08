//SGMC earns 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition

Share with friends











Photo: Members of the SGMC Information Services department stand for a photo after being recognized as a certified level 7 for the 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired

Release:

South Georgia Medical Center has earned the 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition as a certified level 7 in the acute, ambulatory, and long term care categories. The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities. SGMC is one of only two hospitals in Georgia to receive this recognition in all three categories.

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving senior healthcare IT leaders with a highly interactive, trusted environment to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and care in the communities they serve.

Over 36,000 organizations were surveyed nationwide which resulted in 610 recognitions across the three categories.

The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.

“We are honored to receive the 2021 Most Wired award,” said Bob Foster, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at SGMC. “We recognize the role of technology in providing excellent healthcare and remain committed to being a leader in this area. This recognition also speaks to the dedication of the Information Services team, physicians, providers, and clinical staff who use the technology to provide timely quality care to our patients and community.”

SGMC was recognized as a Level 7 for having developed and deployed technologies and strategies to help capture data and further increase the effectiveness of clinical and patient outcomes.

“Our team works hard and around the clock to ensure our health system has the most up-to-date programs. When there is an immediate technological need we see it and act on it. I’m proud of our team and all they have accomplished and am looking forward to seeing what we will continue to do,” says Foster.

The SGMC Information Services department oversees more than 800 servers and 2,800 computers. A team of 60, Information Services supports more than 5,500 users across the health system.

For more information, visit sgmc.org.