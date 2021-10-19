//Melton Candle Company celebrates new location with ribbon cutting

Share with friends











Photo: Melton Candle Company celebrates expanded new location with a ribbon cutting presented by the Adel-Cook County Chamber of Commerce.

Release:

On Friday, October 15, 2021, the Melton Candle Company celebrated the new expanded location with a ribbon cutting ceremony presented by the Adel-Cook County Chamber of Commerce. Melton Candle Company started out of the home office of Laura Melton Mathis, owner, in 2017. Mathis started making hand poured candles and selling them on Facebook. Over the years the small company has expanded to include wax melts, container candles, refill kits, and recently, home decor, gifts, and clothing.

Caption: Melton Candle Company celebrated the new expanded location in Sparks, GA, with a ribbon cutting ceremony presented by Adel-Cook County Chamber of Commerce

Melton Candle Company is located at 108 N Goodman St Suite A, Sparks, GA. Hours of operation are Monday and Saturday 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM and Tuesday – Friday 10:00 AM – 5:30 PM. Visit Melton Candle Company’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/themeltoncandlecompany/?ref=page_internal

Visit Melton Candle Company’s Facebook post for more on this story: https://www.facebook.com/192833384851251/posts/779980952803155/?d=n