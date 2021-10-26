//Lowndes County Fire Rescue Firefighters train to combat flammable liquid spills

Share with friends











Release:

Lowndes County, Georgia: On October 18th, Lowndes County Fire Rescue Firefighters from all Districts trained on combatting flammable liquid fires. Crews participated in classroom and live fire evolutions in proper ways to approach and mitigate fires involving flammable and combustible liquids.







Photo: Lowndes County Fire Rescue Firefighters training to combat flammable liquid spills at Lowndes County Fire Rescue Headquarters, Station 10.

Flammable and combustible liquids are present in almost every workplace that the Fire Department protects. Fuels and many common products like solvents, thinners, cleaners, adhesives, paints, waxes and polishes may be flammable or combustible. Firefighters were trained on how to be aware of their hazards and how to work safely with them.

This was a valuable training for both our full-time firefighters and our volunteer firefighters who are a valuable component to the protection of our citizens.

Training Chief Billy Young states, “This was a great opportunity for our paid and volunteer staff to work hand-in-hand on potential response hazards while building relationships among our firefighters to provide optimal fire services to our County.”

For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue visit www.lowndescounty.com.