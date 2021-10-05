//Lowndes County Emergency Management adds additional WeatherSTEM stations

Share with friends











Release:

Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County Emergency Management has added two additional WeatherSTEM stations which includes multiple weather sensors and systems to gather information, throughout Lowndes County. The two addition stations are located at Lowndes County Emergency Operations Center and Lowndes County Utilities at Grassy Pond. Pine Grove Middle School was the first WeatherSTEM station in Lowndes County.

The installment of these additional weather stations will give Lowndes County residents and Emergency Management access to real-time local weather data.

These weather stations will provide more accurate, real time data that forecasters with the National Weather Service can use to monitor approaching storms and provide better forecasting for our community. Emergency management and first responders will have access to more real time data that will aid them in their responses to emergency situations which could be affected by, or caused by, the weather.

Each station is equipped with a live stream camera, enabling anyone to see current weather conditions at station locations in Lowndes County.

“Citizens can also access the data for things like rainfall, wind, humidity, heat index and other factors that might influence their work and leisure activities”, said Lowndes County Public Information Officer Meghan Barwick. “This additional information will allow those who have to be, or plan to be, outdoors to make better more informed decisions and stay safer.”

Active WeatherSTEM sites in Lowndes County include Lowndes County Emergency Operations Center, Lowndes County Utilities at Grassy Pond and Pine Grove Middle School. To view the sites online visit; https://lowndes.weatherstem.com/.

For more information on Lowndes County Emergency Management visit; www.lowndescounty.com.