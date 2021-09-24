//VFD responds to Collier Street structure fire

Share with friends











Release:

On Friday, September 24, 2021, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire in the 700 Block of Collier Street. The call came in from dispatch at 4:46 AM. The first fire unit arrived on scene within four minutes to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the residence. Fire crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control. An occupant of the home was found inside of the structure and removed by fire personnel. The occupant was taken to South Georgia Medical Center by SGMC EMS for treatment

A total of 15 fire personnel responded to the scene. Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.