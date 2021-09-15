Local NewsSeptember 15, 2021 VFD hosts first 9/11 Memorial Run Share with friends Release: Members of the Valdosta Fire Department hosted it’s first 5k 9/11 Memorial Run on Saturday. The community’s support with over 400 runners made the event a huge success. See more from the Metro 17 Valdosta below: TAGS: 5k run9/11 20th anniversary memorial9/11 5k memorial runcommunity eventvaldosta fire departmentvaldosta fire department 9/11 memorial runValdosta Newsvfd Related posts President’s and Dean’s List Announced…Wiregrass EMT and Paramedicine Students…Valdosta students named in SNHU…VCS weekly COVID updateVolunteers encouraged to join ‘Love…Wiregrass announces Shannon McConico as…LHS students awarded academic honors…VSU women’s soccer team makes…Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, GBI…Southland donates materials to county…