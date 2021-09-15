//VFD hosts first 9/11 Memorial Run
Local NewsSeptember 15, 2021

Members of the Valdosta Fire Department hosted it’s first 5k 9/11 Memorial Run on Saturday. The community’s support with over 400 runners made the event a huge success.

