Release:

The Lowndes County Fire Rescue (LCFR) was recently gifted a donation of building materials from Southland Metal Roofing & Supply. The donated materials were built to be utilized as a ventilation prop for training purposes by LCFR firefighters. The ventilation prop will be used to simulate a roof on a structure.

Southland Metal Roofing & Supply delivering materials donated to the Lowndes County Fire Rescue

Southland Metal Roofing & Supply truck that was used to make a donation of materials to the Lowndes County Fire Rescue.