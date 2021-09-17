//River and Creek Cleanup event for Lowndes, Valdosta

Share with friends











Release:

Hahira, GA, September 16, 2020 — WWALS has found some of the sources of the infamous trashjam on Sugar Creek, and at least one upstream property owner has made progress in stopping litter before it escapes. But there are other sources, and trash still collects back of the Salty Snapper.

Downstream on the Withlacoochee River, flood waters spread that trash all over the Land Between the Rivers at the Little River Confluence, where one day there will be a River Camp and a River Park. You are invited to join us at Troupville Boat Ramp to walk downstream and help clean up that property, too. Valdosta and Lowndes County also have cleanup locations that same day.

“If you are looking to help make a difference, these locations need the most help, 9AM, Saturday, October 9, 2021!” said WWALS member Bobby McKenzie, who has been on this trash case for a year now.

No boats necessary, although if you want to bring a boat, there are water cleanup opportunities. Please bring sturdy mud boots or shoes, long pants and clothes that can get wet or dirty, insect repellant, a refillable water bottle, and an emergency phone number. Trash bags and trash pickers will be provided, as well as drinking water and snacks, but bring your own if you can. Please maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from people not in your household. Please wear a mask when near people not in your household. We will have extra masks.

This event is part of the Georgia Rivers Alive cleanup program.

Also participating will be Current Problems from Gainesville, Florida.

The WWALS locations are:

Salty Snapper (Sugar Creek)

Address: Parking lot, Salty Snapper, 1405 Gornto Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602.

GPS: 30.861809, -83.318841

Land Between the Rivers (Little and Withlacoochee Rivers) @ Troupville Boat Ramp

Address: 19664 Valdosta Hwy, Valdosta, GA 31602, west of I-75 exit 18.

GPS: 30.851842, -83.346536

It will be hunting season. Please wear hunting orange. Do not cross the river.

WWALS will have sign-in sheets that are also event waivers so our insurance will cover you.

The Valdosta Locations are:

VSU/Drexel Park (One Mile Branch)

Lee Street Pond (One Mile Branch)

Valdosta signup form and event waiver:

The Lowndes County locations are:

Troupville Boat Ramp on the Little River

Mozell Spells Site – Highway 31 GA/FL Line

GPS: 30.637844, -83.311149

Both county locations are owned and operated by Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA).

About WWALS: Founded in June 2012, WWALS Watershed Coalition, Inc. (WWALS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity. WWALS advocates for conservation and stewardship of the Withlacoochee, Willacoochee, Alapaha, Little, Santa Fe, and Suwannee River watersheds in south Georgia and north Florida through education, awareness, environmental monitoring, and citizen activities. Since December 2016, John S. Quarterman is the Suwannee Riverkeeper®, which is a staff position and a project of WWALS as the member of Waterkeeper® Alliance for the Suwannee River Basin.

Contacts:

John S. Quarterman, Suwannee Riverkeeper

WWALS Watershed Coalition

contact@suwanneeriverkeeper.org

850-290-2350, 229-242-0102

Wwals.net

Bobby McKenzie, WWALS Outing Leader

chevy752001@yahoo.com

808-445-4503

E Paige Dukes, County Manager

Lowndes County, Georgia

pdukes@lowndescounty.com

(229) 671-2440

lowndescounty.com

Ashlyn Johnson, Public Information Officer

City of Valdosta

abecton@valdostacity.com

229-251-4779

www.valdostacity.com