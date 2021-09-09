//LAMP 2021 Changing Lives Meet & Greet with Charlie Ward, Jr.

Share with friends











Release:

VALDOSTA, GA. – LAMP will hold a meet & greet and dinner to raise funds to its success to serve homeless residents and clients from around the South Georgia

LAMP Coach Charlie Ward, Jr. Heisman Trophy recipient, FSU Alumni, and retired NBA player slated as the keynote speaker. Coach Ward will speak on his experience with changing career paths. perseverance, leadership and leading a Christian life. He will also meet with people before the dinner.

WHAT: Meet & Greet with Coach Charlie Ward Jr

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 9, 5pm

WHERE: The Patterson 101 N Patterson, Valdosta, GA 31601

WHO: Coach Charlie Ward, Jr

Yurshema Flanders, Executive Director, LAMP



*CDC Guidelines and Physical Distancing will be enforced.

*MEDIA – Please confirm attendance.