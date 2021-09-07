//Adel featured in SundanceTV’s new true crime series

Share with friends











“True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here” Official Trailer:

Release:

In the new six-part series “True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here” on SundanceTV and AMC+ is hosted by small town native, advocate and actress Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, The Walking Dead, Friday Night in with The Morgans) which will debut on Thursday, September 9 at 10pm ET/9c.

Caption: It Couldn’t Happen Here _ Season 1 – Photo Credit: SundanceTV

The new series spotlights small town murder cases from across America. In each episode Burton Morgan interviews family members and local insiders to explore the cases and the unique challenges of small-town justice. The first episode of the series premieres on Thursday, September 9 at 10pm ET/9c and will feature a 20 year old murder case in the small town of Adel, Georgia.

Over 20 years ago a brutal robbery homicide shook the small town of Adel, Georgia and an outsider was quickly pointed out by the locals as the killer by the locals. Now with new evidence emerging raises the question, if an innocent man has been wrongly convicted and serving life for another man’s crime?

Caption: Hilarie Burton Morgan and Andrew Dunn – It Couldn’t Happen Here _ Season 1 – Photo Credit: SundanceTV

Produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment, “True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here” is executive produced by Robert Friedman, Liz Yale Marsh, and Mike Powers for Bungalow Media + Entertainment as well as Hilarie Burton Morgan for Mischief Farm, Liz DeCesare and Meg Mortimer for Authentic Management Productions, and Po Kutchins.

Caption: Hilarie Burton Morgan and Jessica Cino – It Couldn’t Happen Here _ Season 1 – Photo Credit: SundanceTV