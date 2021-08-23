//Winners of the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest

Share with friends











Chosen by three judges from a record number of Finalists from Atlanta, Georgia, to Palatka, Florida, WWALS Watershed Coalition, Inc. (WWALS) is pleased to announce the winners of the Fourth Annual Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest.

L-R: KJ Wingate, Katherine Ball, David Rodock, Sweet William Billy Ennis, Jimi Davies and his brother, Kathy Lou Gilman, Rachel Hillman.

Photo: Angela Duncan for WWALS.]

The winner of the $50 prize for Best Song from Inside the Suwannee River Basin is:

KJ Wingate, from O’Brien, Suwannee County, Florida, with his folk / country song, “The Hymn of Convict Spring”.

The winner of the $50 prize for Best Song from Outside the Suwannee River Basin is:

Jimi Davies, from Atlanta, Georgia, with his blues rock country son, “Dark Water”.

Jimi Davies was assisted on drums by his fifteen-year-old brother.

Winner of the $300 First Prize, plus $300 value in studio recording time, is:

“Sweet William” Billy Ennis, from Palatka, Florida, with his folk song, “Flat Bottom Boats”.

“Aren’t you glad you came back again?” Suwannee Riverkeeper John S. Quarterman asked Billy Ennis, who was also a finalist last year with a different song.

“Yes, very happy,” Sweet William answered.

For the fourth year running, each Finalist claimed a different musical genre, so every one of them got a plaque:

* Unfortunately, Brandon Fox and Rachel Grubb could not attend, due to no fault of their own, so we will mail them their plaques.

For more about the Contest, follow this link: https://wwals.net/?p=56500

About WWALS: Founded in June 2012, WWALS Watershed Coalition, Inc. (WWALS) advocates for conservation and stewardship of the Withlacoochee, Willacoochee, Alapaha, Little, Santa Fe, and Suwannee River watersheds in south Georgia and north Florida through education, awareness, environmental monitoring, and citizen activities. John S. Quarterman is the Suwannee Riverkeeper®, which is a staff position and a project of WWALS as the member of Waterkeeper® Alliance for the Suwannee River Basin.