//VPD: Update on Valdosta shooting

Release:

Victim: Jaques Sherman, African American male, 34 years of age, Valdosta resident

On August 1, 2021, at approximately 2:37 am., Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers and Detectives responded to the 2100 block of Bemiss Road after E911 received multiple calls about gunshots in the area.

When police department personnel arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that had driven into the Piggly Wiggly grocery store. While checking the vehicle, they found a 34-year-old male inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police department and fire department personnel began to clear the debris from around the vehicle, so they could get inside the vehicle to get the victim out. Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to South Georgia Medical Center. The victim was later emergency transported to a hospital in Florida, due to the severity of his condition, which is listed as critical.

On Thursday night, August 5, 2021, detectives were notified by the hospital in Florida, that the victim, Jaques Sherman, had succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives have received tips and information to help them develop persons of interest in this case. They are still processing evidence and following-up on any information they receive.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Sherman’s family. We are asking that anyone with information, please come forward and help us give Mr. Sherman’s family answers.” Chief Leslie Manahan

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.