//Viking tickets on sale for Corky Kell Classic

Share with friends











Release:

Our Lowndes Vikings will open the 2021 football regular season with a trip to Atlanta on Saturday, August 21. The Viking will play Walton High School in the 2021 Corky Kell Classic. Kickoff is set for 2:45 in the Mercedes Benz Stadium. Tickets for this game are available on-line. Directions for purchasing can be found on all the Lowndes Vikings web and social media sites. You can visit

https://www.lowndesfootball.com/corkykell

Reserved seat season ticket packages are still on sale and good seats remain on the home side of the stadium. Season packages can be purchased Monday – Thursday afternoons from 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm and Fridays from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm. Season tickets are $60 for the 6 regular season home contests.

On Friday, August 13, 2021, Coach DuBose and the Vikings will host a “Meet The Vikings” evening at the stadium. The middle schools, band, cheerleaders and football team will be introduced. This event begins at 6:30 pm and all Viking fans are invited. Admission is free to the home side of the field. Concessions will be open.

The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!