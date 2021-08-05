//Valdosta Theatre Guild prepares for Camelot

Share with friends











Release:

Theatre Guild Valdosta is excited to be back for our 33rd season. We open with Camelot next week! The performance was previously postponed.

Performances will now be August 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 (Wednesday – Sunday). August 11, 12, 13, and 14 at 7:30, and August 14 (Saturday) and 15 (Sunday) at 2:00.

We need ushers and ticket window operators. If you would like to volunteer, please respond to this email or contact Sandi Parrish at sandiparrish@gmail.com.

Ushers should report from 6:45 and remain until the end of the show. On the day of the matinee, report at 1:15 until the end of the show.

Ticket window operators should be in place by 6:45 and stay until 7:45. On the matinee, in place from 1:15 until 2:15.

We need at least 3 ushers per night and 1 ticket window operator. TGV needs you!