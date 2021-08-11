//Valdosta Councilwoman earns Certificate of Distinction

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta Councilmember, Vivian Miller Cody received the prestigious Certificate of Distinction from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute during the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Annual Convention in Savannah on Aug. 9.

The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute, a cooperative effort of GMA and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, provides a nationally recognized series of training opportunities for city officials. To receive a Certificate of Distinction a city official must complete a minimum of 204 units of credit, including at least 72 hours from a required list of courses, the Newly Elected Officials Institute and the Robert E. Knox, Jr. Municipal Leadership Institute. The training program consists of a series of more than 60 courses.

“This is an outstanding achievement,” said GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson. “We commend Councilmember Miller-Cody for this accomplishment and for the dedication she’s shown in using this valuable resource to become a more effective city official.”

Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, research, training, employee benefit and technical consulting services to its 537 member cities.