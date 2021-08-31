//SGMC Pearlman Cancer Center welcomes Dr. Narayana

Share with friends











Release:

South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to announce Swapna Narayana, MD, oncology and hematology, has joined SGMC Pearlman Cancer Center.

Dr. Narayana comes to Valdosta from La Crosse, Wisconsin, where she completed her fellowship in Hematology/Oncology and her internal medicine residency with the Gundersen Lutheran Health System.

Dr. Narayana received her medical degree from Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad, India. She is also American Board certified in Internal Medicine.

Specializing in adult hematology and oncology, Dr. Narayana has cared for many patients with cancers including breast, lung, colon, prostate, myeloma and lymphoma.

Dr. Narayana believes in education and empowerment when it comes to connecting with her patients.

“The best treatment outcomes are possible by understanding the goals of patients and communicating effectively with them. I do my best to help them understand the prognosis and the available treatment options. I strive towards excellent patient communication so treatment outcomes are optimized,” explained Dr. Narayana.

Dr. Narayana said she is excited to be in South Georgia and fell in love with the community during one of her visits.

“The people are very warm and friendly. The staff at SGMC are courteous and the patient care in the clinic is excellent. I am thrilled to be a part of the team,” says Dr. Narayana.

In her free time she enjoys traveling and spending time in nature with her family. Her favorite vacation spots include Big Island, Hawaii and Cancun, Mexico.

Dr. Narayana is married to Dr. Vijay Bandhakavi a pulmonologist at SGMC Pulmonology and together they have two children, Anita and Sanjay.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Narayana, call 229-433-4638. SGMC Pearlman Cancer Center is located at 2501 N. Patterson St. in Valdosta.