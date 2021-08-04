//Missing child and mother are located, with appropriate authorities

Share with friends











Release:

Child has been located. Teka Chatman has been located, she is safe and currently in the care and custody of the State of Florida. Nizziria Chatman has been arrested and charged with kidnapping (Felony).

“We are proud of our detectives who worked around the clock to bring this case to a positive conclusion”. Lt. Scottie Johns

Original Release:

On August 2, 2021, at approximately 1:53 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Valdosta Mall, after receiving an E911 call about a missing child. Officers were informed that Teka Chatman, was taken without

permission by her non-custodial mother, Nizziria Chatman, during a supervised visit. Detectives responded and began to investigate the case, looking for the missing child. Nizziria and Teka were last seen leaving the Valdosta Mall on foot, at approximately 12:09 pm.

Teka was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with gold designs, pink shorts, and pink shoes. Her hair was in a braided type of hairstyle.

Nizziria was last seen wearing a beige shirt, black and white pants, and black and white slide-type shoes. Her hair was braided and pulled back in a bun-type style.

Nizziria currently has an active arrest warrant for her, regarding this case.

If anyone knows of their location, please call 911 immediately.