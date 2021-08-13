//Lowndes Co. I-75 traffic stop leads to firearm and $350,000 in drugs

Share with friends











Release:

On Thursday, August 12, 2021, deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle north bound on I-75 for traffic infractions. Contact was made with the driver and registered owner of the Volkswagen, Jaime Lozano Valles of Florida. Valles was traveling alone and consented to a search of his vehicle. Deputies discovered approximately 2 kilos of Fentanyl, valued at $200,000 and 2 kilos of Heroin, valued at $150,000 inside the vehicle. In addition to the narcotics, Valles was found to possess a firearm. Valles was arrested and transported to the Lowndes County Jail and charged with trafficking of Fentanyl, trafficking of Heroin and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.