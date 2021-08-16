//LCSO: 17 arrests made in trafficking investigation

Share with friends











Release:

Responding to complaints of suspected human trafficking and drug distribution in the Lowndes County area, investigators with the Special Operations Division conducted an investigation last week to identify those involved in the criminal activity. The case revealed that local drug distributors were supplying narcotics to persons offering sexual services for financial gain and their co-conspirators, who in turn would then interact with persons seeking sexual services, who often left their work or families behind to do so. Deputies seized several firearms during the course of the operation that were found in possession of the suspects, as well as drugs and related items. Investigators were able to link one of the suspected human trafficking victims to Mexican Cartel associates, who were found be financially extorting monies from patrons seeking sexual services, offering to do violence upon them and their families if not paid. Numerous suspects were identified as perpetrating crimes listed below, and were arrested;

Benjamin Godwin; Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of tools commission of a crime, Possession of marijuana, warrants out of Hillsborough County, FL for Trafficking and Delivery of Cocaine, and Pierce County, GA

Jennifer Duncan; Possession of Cocaine, Possession of methamphetamine, Prostitution

Christian Tucker; Possession of Cocaine and Pimping

Daniel Joshua Smith; Pandering

Justin Deshawn Peterson; Criminal Attempt to Sell Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine With the Intent to Distribute, Use of Communications Device to Facilitate a Drug Transaction.

Brian James Degler; Pandering, recovered firearms

Martieze Antwane Stewart ; Pandering

Christopher Davis Penn; Pandering

Stanley Edward White; Pandering

Robert F. DeBerry; Pandering, recovered firearms

Corey B Clines; Pandering

Grayson Jarrett Goss; Pandering

Timothy Eugene Cannington; Pandering, recovered firearms

Shakino Takeua Olds; Prostitution

Aleisha Quiana Covington; Prostitution

Freddie Bernard Buckholts; Pandering

Willie Lester; Pandering

The Sheriff’s Office knows that persons engaged in sexual services are often abused, and some forced into servitude to do so, with many being assaulted by patrons of their services. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate crimes related to the acts described above and encourage citizens to continue to forward information associated with these crimes and others, in order to pursue those responsible for criminal acts.