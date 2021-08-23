//LAMP’s Changing Lives Dinner will feature keynote speaker Charlie Ward, Jr.

Share with friends











Release:

Lowndes Associated Ministries to People’s (LAMP) Annual Changing Lives fundraiser is scheduled for Thursday, September 9, 2021, downtown Valdosta at The Patterson. We are excited to announce the keynote speaker is Coach Charlie Ward, Jr. Heisman Trophy recipient, FSU Alumni, and retired NBA player. Coach Ward will speak on his experience with changing career paths. perseverance, leadership and leading a Christian life.

LAMP’s annual event is key to its success to serve homeless residents and clients from around the South Georgia region. We look to our community to help with funding that makes up 50 percent of LAMP’s operational costs throughout the year.

Sponsorship opportunities are available as well as individual dinner tickets. Special this year we have a Meet & Greet with Coach Charlie Ward, Jr. Tickets are included as a part of sponsorships or can be purchased individually for the dinner and or the Meet & Greet. Only 50 Meet & Greet tickets will be sold and must be purchased by September. 4, 2021.

To learn more about how to sponsor the Changing Lives Dinner or purchase individual tickets please visit lampinc.org/changinglives