//GBI investigates use of force incident in Coffee County

Release:

Douglas, GA (August 31, 2021) – The GBI is investigating a use of force incident between Coffee County deputies and Pernell Harris, 29, of Douglas, GA.

The preliminary information indicates that on August 25, 2021, at approximately 6:00 a.m., the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a 911 call at 300 Sleepy Hollow Rd., Douglas, Coffee County about a domestic dispute.

Officers spoke with a woman that said Harris was under the influence of an unknown drug and waiving a gun in the presence of her and her young son. Deputies made contact with Harris inside the residence and located a weapon in a backpack that Harris had in his possession. After a struggle with officers, Harris was arrested and transported to the Coffee County Jail. Once at the jail, Harris became unresponsive and was transported to Coffee Regional Medical Center.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office charged Harris with two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Felony Obstruction of Officer, one count of Felony Interference with Government Property, and one count of Misdemeanor Cruelty to Child in the 3rd degree.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate this incident on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 292-2100 or the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Coffee District Attorney’s Office for review.

https://gbi.georgia.gov/press-releases/gbi-investigates-use-force-incident-coffee-county