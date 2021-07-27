//Wild Adventures invites nonprofits to earn money this weekend

Share with friends











Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia has a unique solution to the staffing crisis facing the region. The park is inviting community organizations to earn funds by volunteering to assist park team members with operations.

“This program offers a win-win for the park and area charities,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager. “We get the staffing support we need, and local charities get needed funds.”

Volunteers assist park team members with food service, concert preparation and seating and admissions.

“Recently, we welcomed a group of 20 volunteers from an area church who were raising funds for a youth group trip,” said Floyd. “In just five hours, they raised $1,000.”

The Community Partners program is open to schools, churches, youth groups, band boosters or athletic clubs, military or veteran sponsorship programs and other non-profit organizations.

“Volunteer opportunities are available every operating day, including this weekend,” said Floyd.

Interested groups can contact Wild Adventures Human Resources at (229) 219-7146 for more information and to set up volunteer days.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.