//Valdosta traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Release:

Offender: Tomlin, Kavious, African American male, age 24, resident of Valdosta

On July 28, 2021, at approximately 12:25 am., a Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officer made a traffic stop in the 1800 block Canterbury Drive, after observing the driver not wearing a seatbelt. While speaking with the driver, later identified as Kavious Tomlin, the officer detected an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. As the officer was investigating the odor of marijuana, they discovered Tomlin had ingested marijuana in an attempt to destroy/conceal the evidence. Tomlin was detained and the vehicle was searched. Inside the vehicle, the officer found marijuana and three pills that tested positive for methamphetamine. Tomlin was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine (felony), Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor), and Tampering with Evidence (misdemeanor).

“We are proud of this officer who used his training, experience, and observation skills to investigate this case and bring it to a positive conclusion.” Lieutenant Scottie Johns.