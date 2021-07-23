//Valdosta Sees an Increase in Jobs in June

Share with friends











Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Valdosta saw an increase in jobs over-the-month and over-the-year in June.

“We are continuing to see an increase in the number of jobs available and very few actual reported layoffs through the WARN system, both good signs of an improving economy,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “We must continue to work together to connect those seeking work with the many jobs available that offer stable salaries and competitive benefits.”

In Valdosta, the unemployment rate was up five-tenths to 4.6 percent from May to June. A year ago, the rate was 7.2 percent.

The labor force decreased in Valdosta by 207 and ended the month with 65,200. That number is up 2,924 when compared to June of 2020.

Valdosta finished the month with 62,211 employed residents. That number decreased by 534 over the month and is up by 4,408 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Valdosta ended June with 55,900 jobs. That number increased by 300 from May to June and increased by 2,600 when compared to this time last year.

The number of unemployment claims went up by 4 percent in Valdosta. When compared to last June, claims were down by about 85 percent.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 1,134 active job postings in Valdosta for June.

