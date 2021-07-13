//Two arrested in Valdosta shooting

Share with friends











Release:

Victim: Ronnie Edmonds, 36 year old male, Valdosta resident

Offenders:

Vivian Davis, African American female, 35 years of age, Valdosta resident Aaron Bethay, African American male, 32 years of age, Lowndes County resident

On May 21, 2021, at approximately 4:30 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the 2400 block of Giddens Drive, after E911 received numerous calls about a dispute where a subject who had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they immediately located Ronnie Edmonds, with several gunshot wounds to his body. Officers immediately began to render first aid, until Emergency Medical Services Personnel arrived on the scene and transported Edmonds to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel processed the scene and began an investigation. Through the investigation, detectives determined that Edmonds had been in an argument with Vivian Davis and Aaron Bethay. During the argument, a gun was produced and Edmonds was shot several times before Davis and Bethay fled the scene.

Detectives obtained arrests warrants for both Davis and Bethay for aggravated assault, 3 counts of aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On June 14, 2021, officers located Davis and took her into custody without incident.

On July 12, 2021, Bethay was located at his residence and taken into custody by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Both Bethay and Davis are being held at Lowndes County Jail.

Edmonds has been released from the hospital and is still recovering.

The investigation is still on-going and if anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.