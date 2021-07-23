//Two arrested in Valdosta homicide

Share with friends











Release:

Persons involved:

Arrested: 1. Da’briana Reynolds, 19 years of age, African American female, Valdosta resident

2. Jakhari Daniels, 21 years of age, African American female, Valdosta resident

On Monday, July 19, 2021, at approximately 10:28 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the En-Market (701 East Park Avenue) after E911 received a call about a subject being shot. An officer was in the area and heard the gunshots, he arrived on the scene within seconds, and immediately began to render aid to the victim. Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived on the scene and transported the 21- year- old male, who has been identified as Kileal Floyd, to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Crime Scene Personnel from the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to process the scene for evidence.

The investigation has revealed that this was an isolated incident. Because of the on-going investigation, the police department is not releasing the name of the victim.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. If anyone has information on this case please contact the police department.” Lt. Scottie Johns

The Valdosta Police Department has made two arrests in the homicide that occurred Monday night. Through investigation, detectives identified Da’briana Reynolds as being involved in the shooting. On July 20, 2021, Reynolds was arrested for felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. On the same day, Jakhari Daniels was arrested and charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal and tampering with evidence. The offenders were familiar with the victim, however the motive of the incident is not being released as the investigation continues and the possibility of additional charges being made in the case exists. Both offenders were transported to Lowndes County Jail.

VPD Detectives and Patrol Officers worked tirelessly to apprehend these two offenders, and they continue to follow up on additional information concerning the case.

The Valdosta Police Department is asking that anyone with any information, please contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, or call the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.