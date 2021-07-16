//Turner Center features Kenji Bolen in American Soundtrack Vol. VIII

Share with friends











Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host local talent with worldwide sound in a celebration of the best American radio hits of all time at American Soundtrack Vol. VIII on Saturday, August 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rainwater Conference Center, sponsored by Hanover Advisors. Backed by the Ed Barr Orchestra, the lineup of live performances and local talent is sure to encourage audience members to their feet.

Among an impressive list of local talent, American Soundtrack will feature Valdosta native Kenji Bolden. American Soundtrack Vol. VIII will mark Bolden’s third year as a performer for the event. He has been a musician for more than 15 years and is honored to perform alongside the Ed Barr Orchestra and other gifted performers.

“It’s an opportunity to experience music in such a celebratory format, to celebrate American genres,” said Bolden. “It is also a time to put on our best and enjoy a night out with a big band. There are very few places you can go to hear musical performances like this, and we are very fortunate to have musicians in our area to produce this kind of event.”

Bolden praises American Soundtrack’s unique entertainment format and urges anyone who has not yet experienced the magic to book their tickets for Vol. VIII.

Tickets for American Soundtrack Vol. VIII are $75 and include reserved seating, a heavy hors d’oeuvre buffet, and a full cash bar. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit turnercenter.org, call 229.247.2787, or visit the offices at 527 N. Patterson Street.